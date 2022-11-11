See All Dermatologists in Buda, TX
Dermatology
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Fox, MD is a Dermatologist in Buda, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Fox works at Ascension Medical Group Seton Women's Health in Buda, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Dermatologic Surgery - Buda
    5235 Overpass Rd Ste 200, Buda, TX 78610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-7468
  2. 2
    Austin Dermatologic Surgery-Downtown
    1601 Trinity St # 704B, Austin, TX 78712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-7468

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740471929
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

