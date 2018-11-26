See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Monroe, MI
Dr. Matthew Fourman, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Matthew Fourman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Fourman works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery l Bariatrics in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manoo Boonsiri MD PC
    Manoo Boonsiri MD PC
730 N Macomb St Ste 415, Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 430-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 26, 2018
    Dr Fourman is knowledgeable and personable and. He makes you very good in your decision of bariatric surgery.
    There's Kruse in Toledo, OH — Nov 26, 2018
    About Dr. Matthew Fourman, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881868347
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Wstrn Reserve U Hosps
    Residency
    • Synergy Medical Education Alliance
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Cedarville University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Fourman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fourman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fourman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fourman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fourman works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery l Bariatrics in Monroe, MI. View the full address on Dr. Fourman’s profile.

    Dr. Fourman has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fourman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fourman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fourman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fourman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fourman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

