Overview

Dr. Matthew Fourman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Fourman works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery l Bariatrics in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.