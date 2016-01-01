Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Flynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Flynn, MD is a dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. He currently practices at Family Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Flynn is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Family Dermatology5603 Duraleigh Rd Ste 111, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 791-0840
-
2
Family Dermatology860 Perry Rd, Apex, NC 27502 Directions (919) 791-0840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Matthew Flynn, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1689678336
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Flynn?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Herpes Simplex Infection and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.