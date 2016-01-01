See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Matthew Flynn, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Flynn, MD is a dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. He currently practices at Family Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Flynn is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Dermatology
    5603 Duraleigh Rd Ste 111, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 791-0840
  2. 2
    Family Dermatology
    860 Perry Rd, Apex, NC 27502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 791-0840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

About Dr. Matthew Flynn, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1689678336
Education & Certifications

  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Herpes Simplex Infection and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

