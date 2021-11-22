Dr. Matthew Fitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Fitzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Fitzer, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Bariatric Surgery Center171 Elden St Ste 3B, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (571) 470-7677
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Fitzer and his wonderful staff to anyone who is considering weight loss surgery. They made the entire process smooth and Dr. Fitzer is a master at his craft.
About Dr. Matthew Fitzer, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri Hospital|University of Missouri Hospital|University of Missouri Hospitals and Clinics|University of Missouri Hospitals and Clinics
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- General Surgery
