Dr. Matthew Fishman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Fishman works at Abrazo Medical Group Orthopedic Specialists Scottsdale in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.