Dr. Matthew Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Fink, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Fink, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Fink works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Mission Farms4061 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS 66207 Directions (913) 323-4600
-
2
Saint Luke's Dermatology Specialists-Plaza4400 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fink?
I cannot say enough about Dr. Fink. After years of dealing with Dermatomyositis rashes, rosacea, and cystic acne, I finally found a dermatologist who cares and goes above and beyond to make sure I get better. He is always very polite, attentive, and has a great sense of humor. Dr. Fink always responds to my messages through the patient portal and his office personnel is always so professional and polite. I would highly recommend Dr. Fink.
About Dr. Matthew Fink, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1376807917
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fink works at
Dr. Fink has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.