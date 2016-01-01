Dr. Matthew Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Fink, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh Main Campus and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
About Dr. Matthew Fink, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1205051620
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- University Miami Affiliated Hospitals
- University Miami Affiliated Hospitals
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh Main Campus
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Fink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
