Dr. Matthew Fink, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Fink, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Fink works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tampa in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
    3402 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 875-3950
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - New Tampa
    3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 250, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 632-6220
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Brandon
    403 S Kings Ave Ste 100, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 982-3460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2022
    As a provider I wouldn't go anywhere else if I had cancer. I had the pleasure working with him professionally via SJH but when my mom got diagnosed with cancer it was without hesitation I chose Dr. Fink to care for her. She loved picking on him and just conversing with him. He gave her something to look forward to during the darkest of times. Her type of cancer had a 2yr life expectancy but we got her to almost 5yrs. He even had to help me as a daughter and caregiver to make the difficult decision of when enough was enough. We wouldn't have survived without you Dr. Fink and Geraldine loved every second with you. Thank you for being the most amazing oncologist and helping me through losing my mom. You made the unbearable bearable. I will forever be grateful. For anyone looking for the best..... you can stop now you found him. Dr. Matthew Fink!!! Your only regret will be not finding him sooner.
    Angela Meadows — Oct 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Fink, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Fink, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033189246
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University School of Medicine
    • North Shore University Hospital Nyu
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

