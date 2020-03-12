Dr. Filippo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Filippo, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Filippo, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL.
Locations
Advocate Medical Group Behavioral Health Dempster St1875 Dempster St Ste 470, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 795-3100
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-6081
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matthew J. Filippo is an excellent and trustworthy Psychiatrist . It is extremely hard to find a good Psychiatrist that truly cares about his/her patients. It was my first time visit, and he spent 60 minutes and took his time to explain all the medications and how to help me stop taking certain prescriptions that have harmful side effects that was prescribed by a prior psychiatrist . He has so much knowledge and helps you understand all the complicated terminology. I wish I had found him three months ago. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Matthew Filippo, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1780078337
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
