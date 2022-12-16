Overview

Dr. Matthew Figh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Figh works at Surgical Associates Of North AL in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.