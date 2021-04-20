Dr. Matthew Fewel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fewel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Fewel, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Fewel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Fewel works at
Locations
The Pharmacy At Trios Southridge3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-6550
Neuroscience Center1100 Goethals Dr Ste B, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 942-3080
Hospital Affiliations
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fewel was very nice when we first met. He explained things very well and offered choices that I was able to choose from. He helped answer all questions I had. When I had the surgery (cervical spine), he worked to where you can barely see the scar (on my front neck). I was very happy with his care and follow up.
About Dr. Matthew Fewel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346247293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fewel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fewel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fewel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fewel works at
Dr. Fewel has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fewel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fewel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fewel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fewel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fewel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.