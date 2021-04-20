Overview

Dr. Matthew Fewel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Fewel works at Trios Care Center in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.