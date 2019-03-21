Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Feldman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dallas Allergy & Asthma Center5499 Glen Lakes Dr Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-1330
I took my daughter to see Dr. Feldman. He was excellent. Very thorough exam, explained everything very well, and was so kind. We were so pleased and fell fortunate to have such a great doctor!
About Dr. Matthew Feldman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1104056027
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
