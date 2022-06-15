See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Novi, MI
Dr. Matthew Farrugia, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Matthew Farrugia, DO

Neurotology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Farrugia, DO is a Neurotology Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.

Dr. Farrugia works at Forefront Dermatology - Novi in Novi, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Specialists PC
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 220, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 477-7020
  2. 2
    6249 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 844-1900
  3. 3
    31100 Telegraph Rd Ste 230, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 453-9300
  4. 4
    Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus
    47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 477-7020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Trigeminal Neuralgia
EMG (Electromyography)
Vertigo
Trigeminal Neuralgia
EMG (Electromyography)

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr. Farrugia is great. I saw him on 5-31-22 for a throat problem. It felt like a lump in my throat every time I swallowed and was painful. This condition was going on for about a month. I saw a PCP couple weeks before with no success. Dr. Farrugia gave me a thorough exam including scoping my throat. I was thinking the worst. However, from his finding, he correctly concluded I had sprained my throat muscle(s) and that was causing the pain/sensation. He recommended some things to do to relieve the pain and heal the sprain. I found Dr. Farrugia practical, a very good laser focused listener, and a good diagnostician. This is the second time over the years I have seen him. He was good at diagnosing my problem then and now. 6 stars for Dr. Farrugia!
    Chuck M. — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Farrugia, DO

    • Neurotology
    • English
    • 1821016098
    Education & Certifications

    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Farrugia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrugia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farrugia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farrugia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farrugia has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrugia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrugia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrugia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrugia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrugia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

