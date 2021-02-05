Overview

Dr. Matthew Farrell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Farrell works at Brookfield Family Medicine in Brookfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.