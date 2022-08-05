See All Dermatologists in Harrisonburg, VA
Dr. Matthew Fanelli, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Fanelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Harrisonburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fanelli works at Forefront Dermatology - Harrisonburg in Harrisonburg, VA with other offices in Fishersville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Forefront Dermatology - Harrisonburg
    563 Neff Ave Ste A, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 434-1756
    Forefront Dermatology - Fishersville
    66 Parkway Ln Ste 101A, Fishersville, VA 22939 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 451-2833

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Acne
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Acne

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 05, 2022
    I've been to 4 different dermatologist in the past five years. This was the first dermotologist that I felt listened to my questions and concerns and provided clear and well-educated responses. I was pleased with the attention, care and customer service I received from the entire staff!
    About Dr. Matthew Fanelli, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568789279
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Fanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fanelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fanelli has seen patients for Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

