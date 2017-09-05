Overview

Dr. Matthew Faiman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Faiman works at Champaign Dental Group in Independence, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.