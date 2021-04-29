Overview

Dr. Matthew Fabrizio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Fabrizio works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotony of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.