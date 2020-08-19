Dr. Matthew Eves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Eves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Eves, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Eves works at
Locations
-
1
Imc-gulf Coast Gastroenterology LLC188 Hospital Dr Ste 405, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-0360
-
2
Gulf Health Hospitals Inc750 Morphy Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-2375
-
3
Usa Health Children's & Women's Hospital1700 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 471-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! Very compassionate. Did have to wait a while for a new patient appointment, but that is expected with a specialist! The office also explained that he is the only physician who performs advanced procedures in Baldwin County! I don't think that being angry with the wait times warrants a negative review on the physician himself, that is just not fair!! WORTH THE WAIT!!!
About Dr. Matthew Eves, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255362661
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Dr. Eves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Eves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Eves works at
Dr. Eves has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Pancreatitis, and more.
Dr. Eves speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
