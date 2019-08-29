Dr. Matthew Engelbrecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelbrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Engelbrecht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Engelbrecht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Asheville, NC.
Dr. Engelbrecht works at
Locations
-
1
Asheville Neurology Specialists731 Dogwood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806 Directions (828) 210-9300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Haywood Regional Medical Center
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Engelbrecht?
Very thorough. Caring doctor. Listens to his patients.
About Dr. Matthew Engelbrecht, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1861406134
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engelbrecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engelbrecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engelbrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engelbrecht works at
Dr. Engelbrecht has seen patients for Migraine, Headache and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engelbrecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Engelbrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engelbrecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engelbrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engelbrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.