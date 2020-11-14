See All Dermatologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dermatology
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Matthew Elias, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Elias works at Muskegon Surgical Associates in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Garden State Pain Control - Jersey City
    1316 Mercy Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 07304 (231) 739-9461
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Elias Dermatology
    4610 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 (954) 771-0582
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Pembroke Pines
    2301 N University Dr Ste 201, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 (954) 388-2221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Jock Itch
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Clammy Skin
Cold Sore
CoolSculpting®
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Microneedling
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Restylane® Injections
Sebaceous Cysts
Seborrhoea
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Adnexal Tumor
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Diseases
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous
Skin Diseases, Viral
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Laxity
Skin Lesion
Skin Screenings
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Thinning of Skin
Third-Degree Burns
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 14, 2020
    Dr. Matthew Elias, his assistant Tatum and the entire office staff are fantastic !!! Very professional, warm and friendly and never in a hurry to discuss your medical problem. My appointment scheduling, handled by Jennifer very efficient and correct. I can't say enough about Elias Dermatology.
    Arnold Joseph — Nov 14, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Elias, DO

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Broward General Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
