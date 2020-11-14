Overview

Dr. Matthew Elias, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Elias works at Muskegon Surgical Associates in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.