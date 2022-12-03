Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital.
Dr. Ebright works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group Neurology2750 E Beltline Ave NE Fl 3, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ebright?
Dr. Ebright is very professional and provides exceptional care! He continues to be extremely diligent in finding out the cause of my polyneuropathy.
About Dr. Matthew Ebright, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1164869129
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan - Neuromuscular
- University of Michigan - Neurology
- University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI (Internal Medicine)
- Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ebright using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ebright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebright works at
Dr. Ebright has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.