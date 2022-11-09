See All Cardiologists in Rochester, MI
Dr. Matthew Ebinger, DO
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Ebinger, DO

Cardiology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Ebinger, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.

Dr. Ebinger works at Ascension Medical Group Genesys Heart Institute in Rochester, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesys Heart Institute Physician Group
    1135 W University Dr Ste 346, Rochester, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 601-6190
  2. 2
    Genesys Heart Institute
    3452 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 606-7954
  3. 3
    Genesys Heart Institute - Electrophysiology
    1 Genesys Pkwy # 3615, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 606-7550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Fidelis Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Excellent
    Anonymous — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Ebinger, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225087448
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Wayne St University Detroit M C
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Ebinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ebinger has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

