Dr. Matthew Ebinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ebinger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ebinger, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Dr. Ebinger works at
Locations
-
1
Genesys Heart Institute Physician Group1135 W University Dr Ste 346, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 601-6190
-
2
Genesys Heart Institute3452 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7954
-
3
Genesys Heart Institute - Electrophysiology1 Genesys Pkwy # 3615, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ebinger?
Excellent
About Dr. Matthew Ebinger, DO
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1225087448
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebinger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebinger works at
Dr. Ebinger has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.