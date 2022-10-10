Dr. Matthew Dubiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Dubiel, MD
Dr. Matthew Dubiel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine - Allopathic Medicine M.D. and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and Sparrow Hospital - Saint Lawrence Campus.
Brain & Behavioral Health3537 W Front St Ste F, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- Sparrow Hospital - Saint Lawrence Campus
Reviewed my X-rays and told me what my options were, what to expect pre/post surgery!!
About Dr. Matthew Dubiel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1114280898
- Mayo Clinic Adult Shoulder and Elbow Surgery Fellowship
- Spectrum Health Orthopedic Surgery Residency
- Michigan State University College of Human Medicine - Allopathic Medicine M.D.
- Michigan Technological University - Mechanical Engineering B.S.
- Orthopedic Surgery
