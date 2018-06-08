See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Matthew Driscoll, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Driscoll, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Driscoll works at Austin Regional Clinic in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Regional Clinic
    940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-9024
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Austin Regional Clinic: ARC Medical Park Tower Orthopedics
    1301 W 38th St Ste 102, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-4561
    ARC Now Clinic
    801 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 259-3467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Dislocation
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Driscoll, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437307592
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Driscoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Driscoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Driscoll has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driscoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

