Overview

Dr. Matthew Drewry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kohler, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Howard Young Medical Center and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.



Dr. Drewry works at Prevea Health in Kohler, WI with other offices in Oostburg, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.