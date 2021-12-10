Overview

Dr. Matthew Draelos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - Edmond Medical Center.



Dr. Draelos works at Draelos Medical Center in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.