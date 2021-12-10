See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Matthew Draelos, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Matthew Draelos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - Edmond Medical Center.

Dr. Draelos works at Draelos Medical Center in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Nodule and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Draelos Metabolic Center
    1600 Medical Center Dr, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 330-2362
    Draelos Metabolic Center
    200 N Bryant Ave # 100, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 330-2362

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • OU Health - Edmond Medical Center

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Nodule
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Nodule
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypoglycemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Lipid Disorders
Adrenal Insufficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cushing's Syndrome
Gynecomastia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Lipoprotein Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Retinopathy
Enteral Access and Management
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insulin Resistance Syndrome
Kidney Disease
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Male Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metabolic Syndrome
Nutritional Counseling
Pituitary Disease
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Weight Gain
    Dec 10, 2021
    First off, I want to say that Dr Drealos is a fantastic thorough doctor. He really listened, answered questions, & really seemed to care. All these negative reviews seem to be with his staff which isnt really fair to him. I've had doctors in the past that have had really bad bedside manners, didn't answer questions, & didn't seem to care. Please keep that in mind when choosing this doctor. If you don't receive a call back to schedule an appointment, be proactive and call this office back, it's worth it. There might be some hiccups with the staffing, but once you get in to see Dr Drealos, his expertise is worth the wait. I went in to see him for a second opinion and I trust him 100%, whereas the first doctor I saw left me feeling uneasy because he refused to answer any questions until I ran blood tests, etc. Dr Drealos was happy to answer all questions I had. Also remember, people are more apt to leave bad reviews than good reviews.
    Stephanie Newton — Dec 10, 2021
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437221694
    • University of Oklahoma
    • Okla Mem Hosp/U Okla
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
