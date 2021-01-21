See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Matthew Doust, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Matthew Doust, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (28)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Doust, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.

Dr. Doust works at The Pain Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Pain Center of Arizonapc
    3900 E Camelback Rd Ste 190, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 516-8252
  2. 2
    Barix Clinics of Arizona
    17500 N Perimeter Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 445-9202
  3. 3
    Arizona Surgical Specialists Center LLC
    1984 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 237-1234
  4. 4
    The Pain Center of Arizona PC
    20333 N 19th Ave Ste 130, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 516-8252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 21, 2021
    Excellent! The low reviews here are completely biased (most people only write reviews when they are miffed). This is NOT a “two star” doctor. He’s a FOUR STAR. Unfortunately he works with many “drug seeking” patients. I’ve been seeing Dr. Doust for 7 years; he is professional, kind, knowledgeable and dedicated. I thank my lucky stars for him (yes, there have been some judgmental, ignorant NP’s, but NOT Doust). You want a pain doctor? Come PREPARED with your history, labs, images, etc. Doctors are not omnipotent. Do your job and advocate for your own health. For me? He’s been an incredible, integral part of my autoimmune, neurological & degenerative disease process. I see him for medication management and procedures. I cannot recommend him highly enough. In addition, support staff has improved immensely over the past year. This is a honest review. Keep in mind; working with “pain patients” is no picnic. BE KIND. It goes a LONG way.
    Tippiejax — Jan 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Doust, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Doust, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720171143
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doust has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doust has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doust on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Doust. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doust.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

