Dr. Matthew Dougherty, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Dougherty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Locations
Steven L. Kurzweil MD PC13303 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-4744Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matt is absolutely amazing! He is kind, compassionate, thorough and always takes the time to explain everything and to answer any questions. He is proactive and extremely knowledgeable. Love his office staff too! Dr. Matt cared for my 3 daughters and is now caring for my 2 granddaughters. We wouldn't think of seeing anyone but him.
About Dr. Matthew Dougherty, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dougherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dougherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.
