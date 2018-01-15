Overview

Dr. Matthew Dorn, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.



Dr. Dorn works at Abingdon Surgical Associates in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.