Dr. Matthew Dorn, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.
Abingdon Surgical Associates16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Smyth County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dorn was essential in my surgery success. I really don't know that I would be alive today without his care and knowledge. I am forever grateful for his services. If you want a Dr. that you can trust to get the job done right. Dr. Dorn is the go to guy. I thank God for allowing him to be available to me to accomplish what was done. Thank you Dr.
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Dorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorn has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.