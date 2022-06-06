Dr. Matthew Dorman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Dorman, DO
Dr. Matthew Dorman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Estero, FL.
LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Coconut Point23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 488-4946Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
Dr. Dorman is an outstanding physician. He truly cares for and about his patients. He is both professional and down to earth. I've never had any other doctor go out of their way to call me back after hours, on the weekend, or anytime I had a question or concern. He was able to work me in several times when I needed immediate care. Having Dr. Dorman as my health care provider, is absolutely the best decision I could have made When choosing a PCP. When my husband needed a new PCP, I immediately set him up with Dr. Dorman. My husband liked Dr. Dorman as much as I do. If you are looking for a doctor who takes your health issues seriously and is truly concerned for his patients well-being, then I highly recommend Dr. Matthew Dorman. He is an amazing doctor, as well as an amazing human!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1013447549
- Internal Medicine
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- HealthPark Medical Center
Dr. Dorman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.