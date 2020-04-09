Dr. Matthew Doppelt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doppelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Doppelt, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Doppelt, DO is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Doppelt works at
Locations
-
1
Southeastern Dermatology1930 PINNACLE POINTE WAY, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 474-8800
-
2
Tennova South7323 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 474-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doppelt?
I have been a patient of Dr Doppelt for over 15 years. He and his medical team have always gone above and beyond in their patient care. Even now that he is much more busy with a higher client volume, Dr Doppelt still takes time to address all questions and concerns without making you make another appointment when able to... Even aesthetics! I was seen very quickly after check in and Jessica and Melissa were overly helpful and attentive to my questions and concerns. Thank you for amazing care in these uncertain times!
About Dr. Matthew Doppelt, DO
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306891494
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Sun Coast Hospital
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doppelt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doppelt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doppelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doppelt works at
Dr. Doppelt has seen patients for Warts, Ringworm and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doppelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doppelt speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Doppelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doppelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doppelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doppelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.