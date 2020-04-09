See All Dermatologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Matthew Doppelt, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Doppelt, DO is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Doppelt works at Southeastern Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Ringworm and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Dermatology
    1930 PINNACLE POINTE WAY, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 474-8800
  2. 2
    Tennova South
    7323 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 474-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Ringworm
Boil
Warts
Ringworm
Boil

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Doppelt?

    Apr 09, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr Doppelt for over 15 years. He and his medical team have always gone above and beyond in their patient care. Even now that he is much more busy with a higher client volume, Dr Doppelt still takes time to address all questions and concerns without making you make another appointment when able to... Even aesthetics! I was seen very quickly after check in and Jessica and Melissa were overly helpful and attentive to my questions and concerns. Thank you for amazing care in these uncertain times!
    Holly Kennedy — Apr 09, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Doppelt, DO

    • Dermatology
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Sun Coast Hospital
    • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Southern Methodist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Doppelt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doppelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doppelt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doppelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doppelt works at Southeastern Dermatology in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Doppelt’s profile.

    Dr. Doppelt has seen patients for Warts, Ringworm and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doppelt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Doppelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doppelt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doppelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doppelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

