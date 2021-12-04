Overview

Dr. Matthew Dooley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Dooley works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.