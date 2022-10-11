Dr. Matthew Dobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Dobbs, MD
Dr. Matthew Dobbs, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine.
Tenet Florida Physician Services5325 Greenwood Ave Ste 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 844-5255
Dr. Dobbs is the best! He listens to any and all concerns. He knows his craft and I trust my boys completely with him. His attention to detail is one that only works when your passionate about what you do like Dobbs is. And he cares about his patients. Worth all the travel Worth it all to make sure my kiddos are seen by the best.
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Shriners Hosp
- U Iowa Hosps Clin
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
