Dr. Matthew Dimagno, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Dimagno, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Dimagno works at
Regents of the University of Michigan7500 Challis Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (734) 936-9250
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4000
West Ann Arbor Health Center380 Parkland Plz, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (888) 229-7408
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. DiMagno was very attentive to my explanations of my symptoms and took the time to consider and explain all of the possible courses of action for my circumstances. He was pleasant, reassuring and demonstrated to me that he understood all of the intricacies of my condition.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1720160252
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
