Overview

Dr. Matthew Dicaprio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Dicaprio works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Malta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Bone Cancer and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.