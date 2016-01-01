See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Overview

Dr. Matthew Delmauro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.

Dr. Delmauro works at Z Paul Lorenc MD in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Medical PC
    983 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 717-2588
  2. 2
    Lenox Health Greenwich Village
    30 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795
  3. 3
    Mckinney Hospital
    594 Albany Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 245-7000
  4. 4
    Ebs Plastic Surgery
    120 E 56th St Ste 800, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 707-7514

About Dr. Matthew Delmauro, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720422579
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Delmauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Delmauro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delmauro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delmauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delmauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

