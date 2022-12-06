Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delarosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Louisiana State University Hsc and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Delarosa works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Englewood145 Inverness Dr E Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0763Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Aurora1411 S Potomac St Ste 400, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0764Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delarosa?
WONDERFUL!!! Anyone needing a Orthopedic Surgeon on their elbow, Dr Delarosa is the man for the job! When l fell, the EMT showed me the picture of elbow, it was going in two different directions. Dr Delarosa has fixed my elbow. YEAH!!1 Not only did he fix my elbow, he did it with common courtesy, empathy, and just being a wonderful person. Do noSt forget the Happy Face!
About Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1659613420
Education & Certifications
- Orthocarolina
- Lsu Orthopedics, Charity Hospital, New Orleans
- Louisiana State University Hsc
- University of Texas at Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delarosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delarosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delarosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delarosa works at
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Delarosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delarosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delarosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delarosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.