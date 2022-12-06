Overview

Dr. Matthew Delarosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Louisiana State University Hsc and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Delarosa works at Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Englewood in Englewood, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.