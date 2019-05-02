Dr. Dawe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Dawe, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Dawe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Dawe works at
Locations
Matthew Dawe MD Inc5743 Corsa Ave Ste 105, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Directions (818) 348-5181
Yerevanian Goldberg and Dawe20720 Ventura Blvd Ste 120, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Unsure of my progress and not sure I was progressing, Dr. Dawe knew exactly when to cut the cord and send me out on my own. This was further validated when a highly respected person wrote a book and summarized all the progress and growth. The person that wrote the book never met Dr. Dawe and yet validated his expertise.
About Dr. Matthew Dawe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134246846
Education & Certifications
- San Fernando Vly Psychology Res Tng Program
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.