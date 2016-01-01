Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Davies, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Davies, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Locations
St Lukes Pediatric Associates1000 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 722-5513
Lakewalk Surgery Center Inc1420 London Rd Ste 100, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 728-0650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Matthew Davies, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
