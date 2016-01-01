See All Podiatrists in Lufkin, TX
Dr. Matthew Daugherty, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Daugherty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin  and Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Daugherty works at East Texas Foot Associates in Lufkin, TX with other offices in San Augustine, TX and Nacogdoches, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Texas Foot Associates
    200 S JOHN REDDITT DR, Lufkin, TX 75904 (936) 559-1700
  2. 2
    Texas Quick Care Pllc
    606 W Columbia St, San Augustine, TX 75972 (936) 559-1700
  3. 3
    Lufkin Medical Foot Clinic
    900 Ellis Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904 (936) 637-3383
  4. 4
    Sanderson Orthopedic Sports Med
    1400 Raguet St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 (936) 559-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nacogdoches Medical Center
  • Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 
  • Woodland Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Matthew Daugherty, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245510932
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daugherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daugherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Daugherty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daugherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daugherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daugherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

