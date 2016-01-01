Dr. Daugherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Daugherty, DPM
Overview
Dr. Matthew Daugherty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Locations
East Texas Foot Associates200 S JOHN REDDITT DR, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 559-1700
Texas Quick Care Pllc606 W Columbia St, San Augustine, TX 75972 Directions (936) 559-1700
Lufkin Medical Foot Clinic900 Ellis Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 637-3383
Sanderson Orthopedic Sports Med1400 Raguet St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 559-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Daugherty, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1245510932
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daugherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daugherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Daugherty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daugherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daugherty, there are benefits to both methods.