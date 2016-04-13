See All Family Doctors in Milbank, SD
Dr. Matthew Dammeyer, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Dammeyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milbank, SD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Lake Region Healthcare Corporation.

Dr. Dammeyer works at Wapiti Medical Group in Milbank, SD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Wapiti Medical Group
    603 S Dakota St, Milbank, SD 57252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 13, 2016
Dr. Dammeyer takes time to listen to concerns, analyzes problems, and cares for each patient that he sees. He is a true gem in his profession.
Judy S in Glenwood, MN — Apr 13, 2016
  Family Medicine
  16 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1083838403
  Obstetrics Fellowship-Grand Forks Family Medicine Residency
  Grand Forks Family Medicine Residency
  UNIV OF MN MED SCH
  • CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
  • Lake Region Healthcare Corporation

Dr. Matthew Dammeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dammeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dammeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dammeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dammeyer works at Wapiti Medical Group in Milbank, SD. View the full address on Dr. Dammeyer’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dammeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dammeyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dammeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dammeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

