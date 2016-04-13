Overview

Dr. Matthew Dammeyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milbank, SD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Lake Region Healthcare Corporation.



Dr. Dammeyer works at Wapiti Medical Group in Milbank, SD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

