Dr. Matthew Dammeyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Dammeyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milbank, SD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Lake Region Healthcare Corporation.
Dr. Dammeyer works at
Locations
-
1
Wapiti Medical Group603 S Dakota St, Milbank, SD 57252 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dammeyer?
Dr. Dammeyer takes time to listen to concerns, analyzes problems, and cares for each patient that he sees. He is a true gem in his profession.
About Dr. Matthew Dammeyer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083838403
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics Fellowship-Grand Forks Family Medicine Residency
- Grand Forks Family Medicine Residency
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
- Lake Region Healthcare Corporation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dammeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dammeyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dammeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dammeyer works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dammeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dammeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dammeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dammeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.