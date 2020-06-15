Dr. Matthew D'Alessandro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Alessandro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew D'Alessandro, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew D'Alessandro, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. D'Alessandro works at
Locations
-
1
Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida7 Ryant Blvd Ste 7, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 424-3278
-
2
Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida Plc405 Lionel Way, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 353-1390
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Optimum HealthCare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Alessandro?
Dr.D has hands of gold! He saved my life, 2 caroited arterie surgeries. He is the best in his feild.
About Dr. Matthew D'Alessandro, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, German, Spanish and Thai
- 1750512224
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hosp
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- General Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Alessandro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Alessandro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Alessandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Alessandro works at
Dr. D'Alessandro has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Alessandro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Alessandro speaks German, Spanish and Thai.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Alessandro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Alessandro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Alessandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Alessandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.