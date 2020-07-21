Dr. Matthew Dahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Dahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Dahl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
Dr. Dahl works at
Locations
1
Ear Nose &Throat Center - West Jordan3590 W 9000 S Ste 120, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 816-9630Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Draper756 E 12200 S, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 254-5907Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
3
Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Riverton4063 W 12600 S, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (801) 823-1592Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Salt Lake22 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 823-1578Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dahl is great to work with. I had been going to another Dr for months and my condition was getting worse. Luckily, I was referred to Dr Dahl. It took him two minutes to recommend a CT Scan, which showed severe sinusitis. I would recommend him in a heartbeat!!! So glad I was referred to him.
About Dr. Matthew Dahl, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahl has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahl.
