Dr. Matthew Daggy, MD

Sports Medicine
20 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Daggy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Daggy works at Indian Creek Family Health Ross LLC in Hamilton, OH with other offices in Oxford, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Indian Creek Family Health Ross LLC
    2449 Ross Millville Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 856-5971
    Midwest Pain Management LLC
    5151 Morning Sun Rd Ste A, Oxford, OH 45056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 856-5971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 13, 2019
    Excellent. He does a very good job of explaining and showing me what is going on with my body. I drive some doctors crazy because I like to know the "why's" and don't like to take medications. He is very patient with me, and so is his staff. They have all been very personable to myself and my family.
    T.R. in Oxford, OH — Jun 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Matthew Daggy, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578654273
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daggy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daggy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Daggy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daggy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daggy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daggy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

