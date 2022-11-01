Dr. Cywinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Cywinski, MD
Dr. Matthew Cywinski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 834-4237
Anthony Avellanosa, MD4955 N Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 834-4237
Kenmore Mercy Hospital2950 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 447-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Excellent bed side manners
About Dr. Matthew Cywinski, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Cywinski has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cywinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cywinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cywinski.
