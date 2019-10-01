Overview

Dr. Matthew Cunningham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Cunningham works at Champaign Dental Group in Clifton Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.