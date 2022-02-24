See All Podiatric Surgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Matthew Cummins, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (8)
Overview

Dr. Matthew Cummins, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. 

Dr. Cummins works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Podiatry in Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Podiatry
    2441 N 9th Ave Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 416-4302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 24, 2022
    Amazing surgeon. Such a nice and calm manner to him. I was recently hospitalized due to a postoperative infection in my right foot. Two major surgeries. This practice, Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Podiatry and his amazing partner, Dr. Victor Nwusu, DPM, is the very best!! Thank you to both of these incredible surgeons! I’m doing so very much better!
    Cindy — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Cummins, DPM
    About Dr. Matthew Cummins, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598151375
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cummins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cummins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cummins works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Podiatry in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cummins’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

