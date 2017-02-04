Dr. Crouch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Crouch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Crouch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR.
Dr. Crouch works at
Locations
Matthew J. Crouch MD Pllc1 W Sunbridge Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 442-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crouch is a wonderful child Psychiatrist. My son who has high functioning autism and ADHD has seen him for years with great success. He takes his time with us, and he values my input as a mother when considering medications. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Matthew Crouch, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1528168200
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crouch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crouch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Crouch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crouch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crouch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crouch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.