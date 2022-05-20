See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (160)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Crooks works at Pinnacle Pain and Spine in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Pain and Spine
    9023 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 613-5174
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthrography Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Piriformis Injection Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 160 ratings
    Patient Ratings (160)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crooks?

    May 20, 2022
    I have been treated successfully by Doctor Crooks since January. He is conversational, a good listener and best of all a solution provider. His staff at the office and the surgical center are friendly, professional and an all around great group.
    Kerry Klinger — May 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crooks to family and friends

    Dr. Crooks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crooks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD.

    About Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609914662
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California / Division of Pain Management
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCSF/Alameda County Medical Center Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Santa Cruz
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crooks works at Pinnacle Pain and Spine in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Crooks’s profile.

    Dr. Crooks has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    160 patients have reviewed Dr. Crooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.