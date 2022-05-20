Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Pinnacle Pain and Spine9023 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 613-5174Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated successfully by Doctor Crooks since January. He is conversational, a good listener and best of all a solution provider. His staff at the office and the surgical center are friendly, professional and an all around great group.
About Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1609914662
Education & Certifications
- University of California / Division of Pain Management
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UCSF/Alameda County Medical Center Internal Medicine
- Chicago Medical School
- University of California at Santa Cruz
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crooks has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Crooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crooks.
