Overview

Dr. Matthew Crooks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Crooks works at Pinnacle Pain and Spine in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.