Dr. Matthew Creighton, MD
Dr. Matthew Creighton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Creighton works at
Viewmont Urology Clinic PA1202 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 322-4340
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable and caring. Willing to m stent completely
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
Dr. Creighton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creighton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Creighton has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Creighton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Creighton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creighton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Creighton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Creighton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.